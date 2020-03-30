Coronavirus Cases in India Surge to 1071, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Rises to 30

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 30: The total coronavirus cases in India mounted to 1071 on Monday, the Health Ministry informed. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India include 942 active cases and 99 cured/discharged cases, So far, 30 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. According to details by the Ministry of Health, a total of 15,24,266 passengers have been screened at airport till March 30, 10.30 am. On Sunday, at least 106 new novel coronavirus cases were reported in India making the total tally of coronavirus cases in India cross the 1,000 mark. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Outbreak in India and Across the World.

On Monday, West Bengal reported another COVID-19 death in the state, while Maharashtra reported 12 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state's total to 215. The government said there were no plans to extend the 21-day lockdown and stated that media reports claiming a lockdown would be extended were false and baseless. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless.

While addressing a press conference, Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal said that the government is putting all efforts to make PPE and other equipment and ventilators available in sufficient numbers amid the surge of cases in India. "Data is being monitored at state level. High risk cases, which include age and contact history as criteria and which are found serious are monitored. Figures are not available with me right now," he said.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight. In his address, he asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. During his Mann ki Baat address on Sunday, the Prime Minister apologized to people of the nation for taking tough decisions, reiterated that the battle against COVID 19 required some tough decisions. He said it was important to keep the people of India safe and expressed confidence that together India will defeat COVID-19.

Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 700,000 mark near midnight on Monday. Of the total, the US comprises over a seventh of them, while the death toll crossed the 33,500 mark. The Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Centre informed that of the 704,095 total cases, the US led with 132,637 and was followed by Italy with 97, 689 cases, China with 82,122, Spain with 78,799, Germany with 60,659 and Iran with 38,309.