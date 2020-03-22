Streets, railway stations and bus stops have worn a deserted look during "janata curfew" in India. "Janata curfew" is called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The global death toll due to coronavirus has crossed 13,000. As many as 95,797 people recovered from the COVID-19 infection across the globe.

New Delhi, March 22: In a bid to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus, India is observing a self-imposed "janata curfew" today. Streets have worn a deserted look across the country as people are not stepping out of their houses as part of "janata curfew" which will end at 9 pm tonight. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens to follow "janta curfew" on March 22 in an effort to take on the novel coronavirus outbreak. Catch live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak here.

In Italy, the death toll due to coronavirus has climbed to 4,825 with 793 new deaths on Thursday. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections has also increased by 6,557 to 53,578. Despite extensive measures to prevent the disease from spreading, Italy remains the worst affected country in Europe. The Nepal government has announced a partial lockdown by completely halting long-distance transportation services, international flights and non-essential services offered by both private and public sectors starting from March 23.

In Pakistan, the number of coronavirus cases increased to 510 on Saturday with Sindh, the worst-hit province, recording 15 new cases. In the United States, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced stringent regulations for the state, which has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. Cuomo passed an ordered to prohibit onsite work for most businesses and offices, shut non-essential stores and asked people to stay indoors except for a few activities. Iran Says Pace of COVID-19 Outbreak Slows Down in All Provinces of the Country.

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf imposed similar orders on Thursday. Later, the Governors of Connecticut and Illinois followed with similar restrictions. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also said that he would announce such restrictions. Together the five states have a population of 88 million in the nation of 328 million.