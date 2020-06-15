Coronavirus Infection at Peak in Tamil Nadu, Numbers to Go Down in Coming Days, Say Medical Experts

Chennai, June 15: The coronavirus infection in Tamil Nadu is at its peak and will come down in the coming days, said the members of a medical expert committee here on Monday.

The medical expert committee met the Chief Minister K. Palaniswami to discuss the increasing coronavirus infection in the state. The committee was set up by the state government a few months back to advise it on the spread of the coronavirus infection.

As on Sunday the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state stood at 44,661. Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

Speaking to the reporters after meeting the Chief Minister, the members of the medical expert committee said the coronavirus infection is at its peak in Tamil Nadu.

The members said the infection numbers will come down now. They also said there are possibilities of the infection rate going up again after three months. India Reports 11,502 Coronavirus Cases, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 3,32,424.

The experts said the public should not lower their guard, but continue to be cautious by following safety measures like wearing masks and others.

