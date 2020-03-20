Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi's IGI Airport Announces Suspension of All International Flights Temporarily From March 22 As Per Government Advisory

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 20: Amid the rising cases of coronavirus cases in the country, Delhi International Airport Limited has announced that all flight operations will be temporarily suspended from March 22. According to an ANI tweet, flights will remain suspended from March 22, 0001 hrs GMT at the port of origin to March 29, 0001 GMT as per the advisory issued by the Government of India.

The Government of India on Thursday issued an urgent advisory to ban commercial international airlines to operate to India for a week in an effort to curb the outspread of Covid-19. Several airlines have already suspended their international flights on account of the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus Impact on Airlines: GoAir, IndiGo, Air India Announce Salary Cuts, SpiceJet Temporarily Suspends International Operations After Vistara.

According to a Live Mint report, In addition to the government advisory, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a separate statement that while a maximum time of 20 hours is permissible for international commercial passenger aircraft to land in India, no aircraft will be allowed to land passengers on Indian soil, both Indians and foreigners, after 8 pm on March 22.

Check ANI tweet:

In order to deal with the blow of coronavirus, Indian airline companies like their global counterparts have already started cost-cutting measures starting with salary cuts and reducing incentives. IndiGo Airlines announced salary cuts across the board. Air India too announced the cancellation or reduction in certain allowances it pays to executive pilots, cabin crew and officers.

The number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 195 from 169 reported on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. There have been four deaths in the country so far- one each from Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi and Karnataka. The country is at stage 2 of the coronavirus outbreak. The health ministry denied reports of community transmission of the virus in the country on Thursday.