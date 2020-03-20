Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Five Foreigners Test Positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, Says Minister VS Sunil Kumar

Coronavirus | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Kochi, March 20: Five foreign nationals, who were under observation here, have tested positive for coronavirus, Kerala Agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar said on Friday.

They belonged to a group of foreign tourists which included a UK national who had tested positive for the virus on March 15, the minister told reporters here. They were holidaying in the hill resort town of Munnar in the state. Catch all live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

They were quarantined at a hotel here after their fellow traveller was diagnosed with the virus. The five, all over 55 years, have been shifted to the Kalamassery medical college hospital near here.