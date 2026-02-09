Mumbai, February 9: A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison for the "merciless" murder of his ex-girlfriend, an attack so brutal that a judge described the victim's suffering as an aggravating factor in the case. Robert Richens was handed the sentence at Oxford Crown Court on Friday, February 6, following his guilty plea for the killing of 40-year-old Rachael Vaughan.

The court heard that Richens launched a sustained physical assault on Vaughan in May 2025, later expressing more concern about missing a video game release than the loss of life he had caused.

Murder Accused Says He Is Going to Miss GTA 6, Video Goes Viral

NEW: Man starts sobbing after he realizes he is going to miss GTA 6 while being arrested for murdering his ex-girlfriend. 35-year-old Robert Richens admitted to taking the life of 40-year-old Rachael Vaughan last May. In footage that was recently played in court, after calling… pic.twitter.com/UBc5i4fNnM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 8, 2026

A Fatal Act of 'Heartless' Violence

The court proceedings detailed a harrowing night on May 30, 2025, at Vaughan's home on Sherwood Avenue in Abingdon. Prosecutors revealed that Richens subjected his former partner to a prolonged attack, repeatedly punching, kicking, and stamping on her. Forensic evidence identified 64 separate sites of blunt force trauma, including major rib fractures and a traumatic brain injury.

Following the assault, Richens remained in the flat for approximately five hours. During this time, he did not attempt to seek medical assistance or call for help. Instead, he attempted to clean the scene before finally contacting emergency services at 6:26 AM when he felt he had "nowhere else to turn".

Chilling Admissions and Arrest Footage Go Viral

During the sentencing, the court was played a recording of the 999 call Richens made to turn himself in. In the audio, he told the operator, "You're not going to believe this and I think I accidentally killed someone - she's not moving". He claimed he was "ashamed" but maintained he had not intended to kill her. However, body-worn camera footage of his arrest presented a different picture of his state of mind. In the video, Richens was seen lamenting his future in prison, specifically stating that he was "going to miss playing Grand Theft Auto 6" while incarcerated. Judge Ian Pringle KC noted the lack of genuine remorse, citing Richens' "extraordinarily controlling and jealous" behaviour throughout the relationship.

A History of Coercive Control

Rachael Vaughan was described by her family as a "vibrant and caring soul" who had struggled with her mental health. The court heard that she had been trapped in a cycle of domestic abuse, with Richens using violence and psychological measures to control her for a prolonged period. In the days leading up to her death, Vaughan had even sought refuge with a friend to escape Richens' "raging" jealousy. Detective Chief Inspector Stuart May, of Thames Valley Police, remarked that Rachael was killed "in the very place she should have felt safest - her own home".

Sentencing and Judicial Remarks

Judge Pringle sentenced Richens to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years and one month. The judge emphasised that the "pain and suffering" inflicted during the "heartless" attack necessitated a significant custodial period. Richens will remain in custody for the next 16 years before he is eligible to apply for parole.

