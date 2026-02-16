London, February 16: The British government has announced a comprehensive crackdown on social media platforms and technology firms to bolster child safety online. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer confirmed that the measures aim to eliminate illegal content, including material generated by artificial intelligence, while closing existing loopholes in the Online Safety Act.

The proposed reforms could lead to an Australia-style age limit, potentially banning children under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms. Sir Keir Starmer emphasised that no platform would receive a "free pass" regarding their responsibility to protect young users from harmful or vile illegal content. New AI Rules Issued To Curb Deepfakes and Sexually Exploitative Content: Check Complete Guidelines.

UK PM Keir Starmer Tights Online Children Safety, Cracks Down Social Media Platforms

No social media platform should get a free pass when it comes to protecting our kids. That's why I'm taking action. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 15, 2026

UK Bans Social Media With Proposed Restrictions on VPNs and Infinite Scrolling

As part of the new strategy, the government has launched a consultation regarding the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) by minors. Ministers are concerned that children use these tools to bypass age-verification systems and access restricted content, effectively undermining the protections established by the Online Safety Act 2023.

Further measures under consideration include the power to block "infinite scrolling" features at short notice. This design element is often criticised for encouraging addictive behaviour in children. The government intends to work with tech firms during the consultation period to determine the most effective methods for implementation without disrupting legitimate digital services.

UK Online Safety Act

The crackdown specifically targets AI chatbot providers, forcing them to abide by the same illegal content duties as traditional social media companies. This move follows reports of chatbots being manipulated to produce harmful material, a loophole the government has now pledged to shut down permanently. Social Media Deepfakes Crackdown: Government Asks Meta, YouTube and Other Platforms To Label, Take Down AI-Generated Content Within 3 Hours.

By extending the scope of the Online Safety Act, the government aims to hold tech executives directly accountable for the safety of their interfaces. The consultation outcome will determine the final framework for these restrictions, which represent some of the most stringent digital regulations proposed in Europe to date.

