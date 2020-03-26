Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Haryana to Release Prisoners From Jails on Parole, Gives Extension in Service to Healthcare Staff

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar chairs meeting on coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chandigarh, March 26: The Haryana government, headed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday announced a slew of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. One of the measures includes the release of all prisoners from jails on parole. The state government also decided to provide an extension in service to medical, para-medical staff and those engaged in essential services, who are due to retire this month. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 26.

While those in jail will be released on parole, prisoners already on parole or furlough will get an extension of four-week special parole, the Haryana government said. Prisoners who return to jail after only one parole or furlough on time in a peaceful manner to be given six weeks of special parole, it added. It remains unclear whether all prisoners will get parole or there would be some criteria. It is also not clear whether all prisoner will be released together.

Haryana Issues Directions for Maintenance of Essential Services During Lockdown.

For ensuring uninterrupted quality medical care facilities to the people, the Haryana government decided to provide an extension in service to medical, healthcare workers and those engaged in essential services, who are due to retire this month. A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee held under the Chairpersonship of Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora.

The number of coronavirus cases jumped to 17 in Haryana after a staff nurse at the Medanta-The Medicity tested positive for COVID-19. The nurse was deployed in the isolation ward of hospital where 14 Italian tourists, infected with COVID-19, were admitted for a month. Of the 14, 13 recuperated and discharged. Of the total 17, 10 cases reported from Gurugram, one case each from Faridabad, Sonipat, Palwal and Panchkula.