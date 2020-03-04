Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Paytm Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Gurugram, 29 Cases Detected So Far in The Country

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Gurugram, March 4: A Paytm employee in Gurugram has tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday. The company issued a statement regarding this on Wednesday evening. It said the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus. Coronavirus Outbreak: HRD Ministry Issues Advisory For Schools to Prevent Spread of COVID-19.

To avoid spread of the deadly virus, Paytm has advised all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurugram unit gets sanitised. According to reports, Paytm has also decided to shut its branch in Noida as a precautionary measure over the next two days. Holi 2020: Did WHO and Indian Govt Warn Against Purchase of China-Made Colours and Gulaal Due to Coronavirus Outbreak? Here's a Fact-Check as Fake News Goes Viral.

PTI's Tweet:

Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for coronavirus: Company statement — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Nearbuy, which claims to be India's first hyper-local online platform that enables customers and local merchants to discover and engage with each other, has decided to close its Gurugram office for at least 14 days as a precautionary measure.

The company has told its employees to work from home during the period and also keep a proper check on their health. Global software giant Wipro on Wednesday announced that it has suspended employee travel to coronavirus-stricken China, Hong Kong and Macau. Coronavirus in India: Harsh Vardhan Says 'People Increasing Price of N95 Masks Should Be Labelled as Black Sheep'.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also claimed that it was working closely with all relevant global and regional and local health institutions to tackle COVID-19 outbreak. While HCL Technologies said it has invoked an epidemic contingency plan in the impacted geographies and is providing full support to employees, wherever possible.

India recorded a steep rise in the coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Till now, 29 positive cases of the deadly virus have been detected in the country. Earlier in the day, 15 more Italian nationals and their guide were tested positive for the deadly virus. In Hyderabad, one more positive case of COVID-19 was detected on Wednesday While, six people who came in contact with coronavirus-infected Delhi resident were also tested positive for the deadly virus.

(With agency inputs)