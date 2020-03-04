Coronavirus in India: Harsh Vardhan Says 'People Increasing Price of N95 Masks Should Be Labelled as Black Sheep'

Dr Harsh Vardhan | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, March 4: There is widespread panic due to coronavirus in the country. As the number of infected people in India increased, the scare around the deadly virus has increased manifold. According to an ANI tweet, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on reports of an increase in the price of N95 masks, he said, "If people are taking advantage and misusing this time, then they should be labelled as "black sheep" and a mechanism to punish them should be implemented."

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi announced on Twitter that he will not participate in any Holi Milan programme. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi cited experts' advice to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus outbreak. PM Narendra Modi to Avoid Holi Milan 2020 Programmes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Says 'Advised to Reduce Mass Gatherings' to Curb Spread of COVID-19.

Check ANI tweet:

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on reports of an increase in the price of N95 masks: If people are taking advantage and misusing this time, then they should be labeled as "black sheep" and a mechanism to punish them should be implemented. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/qcpbL29Ewz — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2020

According to an ANI update, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "On conducting contact tracing of the person tested positive in Delhi, we came to know that he infected six members of his family who are in Agra. All six members tested positive for coronavirus."

He further said that all hospitals in Delhi have been requested to develop good quality isolation wards, in order to stay prepared if more cases of coronavirus are suspected in the national capital.

Shortage in Supply of Hand sanitisers:

Globally as well as in India, due to the widespread panic, people are finding it difficult to find hand sanitizers in shops as people are rushing to stock them up. At most retail outlets in the city, the well-known sanitisers are not available. The shortage is due to panic buying among consumers due to coronavirus scare.

Person Tested Positive For COVID-19 in Delhi Infects 6 Members of His Family

Health Minister informed that on conducting contact tracing of the person tested positive in Delhi, it came to the front that he infected six members of his family who are in Agra. All six members tested positive for coronavirus.

All hospitals in Delhi have been requested to develop good quality isolation wards, in order to stay prepared if more cases of coronavirus are suspected in the national capital.