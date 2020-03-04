Coronavirus Outbreak: HRD Ministry Issues Advisory For Schools to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 4: After India recorded a steep rise in the cases of coronavirus, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) on Wednesday issued an advisory for schools regarding coronavirus. The Ministry asked students to stay away from school when sick. Schools are also advised to create awareness amongst students about the precaution to be taken to prevent the outbreak of nCoV. Coronavirus in India: Harsh Vardhan Says 'People Increasing Price of N95 Masks Should Be Labelled as Black Sheep'.

The advisory of the Ministry reads, “In order to create awareness among students, preventive interventions such as frequent hand wash respiratory etiquettes (using handkerchief over mouth while coughing/sneezing, use of tissue paper or using the sleeve of shirt covering upper arm, staying away from school when sick, avoiding public gatherings etc.) would help in prevention and transmission of not only the disease, but also large number of other communicable diseases.” Holi 2020: Did WHO and Indian Govt Warn Against Purchase of China-Made Colours and Gulaal Due to Coronavirus Outbreak? Here's a Fact-Check as Fake News Goes Viral.

On Wednesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan also cancelled the traditional Holi gatherings amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Similarly Prime Minister Narendra Modi on also said that he would not participate in any Holi Milan programme. Till now, 28 cases of coronavirus have been reported, including 17 Italian tourists and their guide. One new case of COVID-19 has also been detected in Hyderabad and six in Agra.