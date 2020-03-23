Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Strictly Enforce Lockdown, Take Legal Action Against Violators, Centre Tells States

Police during lockdown in Patna (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 23: As the coronavirus cases continue to rise, the central government on Monday asked states and union territories to "strictly enforce lockdown" and take legal actions against those violating restrictions. “States have been asked to strictly enforce the lockdown in the areas where it has been announced. Legal action will be taken against violators,” a tweet by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) read. Has Community Transmission of COVID-19 Begun? Crucial Test Tomorrow, Says ICMR.

The tweet came moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the countrymen to take the lockdown seriously and protect their families along with them. "Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously," PM Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister also requested the state governments to strictly follow the rules and regulations. Coronavirus Vaccine: Scientists Identify 69 Drugs That 'May be' Effective in Treating COVID-19 Patients, List Here.

PIB India on Lockdown Over Coronavirus:

Several states have announced complete or partial lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 415, with seven deaths so far. Gujarat, Bihar and Maharashtra reported a death each on Sunday. Four fatalities were reported earlier from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Punjab. The 415 figure also includes 24 people who have been cured, discharged or migrated.

The total number of positive novel coronavirus cases includes 67 in Maharashtra, including three foreigners, and Kerala also at 67, with seven foreign nationals, data issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed. Till Monday morning, Delhi had reported 29 positive cases, including a foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh recorded 28, also including a foreigner, it added. Rajasthan reported 27 cases, of which two are foreigners.

Telangana reported 26 cases, including 11 foreigners. Karnataka has 26 coronavirus patients, the ministry said. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 18,383 samples have been tested till 10 am on Monday.