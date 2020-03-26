Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Tamil Nadu Reports Three New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Goes Up to 26

Traffic police personnel. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Chennai, March 26: Tamil Nadu has reported three more positive cases of Coronavirus taking the total infected cases till date to 26.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, three new positive cases have been reported in the state comprising of three males aged 18, 63 and 66.

He said the 66-year old male is the local contact for nationals of travellers from Thailand and has been admitted in the isolation ward in the hospital in Perundurai. Catch Coronavirus Live News Updates.

On the other hand, the 66-year old male is a returnee from Dubai and has been admitted to government hospital in Walajah and the 18-year old youth is the contact of the second patient admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here.

Out of these 26 persons who have tested positive, one person was cured and one patient died on Wednesday. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Indian Railways Tasked to Make Ventilators, Non-AC Train Coaches to be Isolation Wards.

Vijayabaskar said one person is expected to be discharged soon as he had tested Coronavirus negative after treatment.