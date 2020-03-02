Coronavirus Outbreak in US: Second COVID-19 Death Reported in Washington's King Country

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington, March 2: As Coronavirus is haunting the world with the death toll reaching to 3,000, Washington state officials confirmed that a King County resident succumbed from COVID-19. The man was in his 70s. So far, two fatalities have been reported in the United States. The first victim, a man in his 50s, was also a resident of King Country. Washington state authorities also announced three new cases, bringing the number of cases there to ten. Coronavirus: Global Death Toll in COVID-19 Outbreak Passes 3000, Over 88,000 Infected Across The World.

More cases of COVID-19 are expected to be identified as the widespread testing is being carried out. Labs in Washington are performing around 200 tests per day. President Donald Trump spoke about King County Case on Saturday and encouraged citizens to not change their daily routine. He assured the country is ready for a wider outbreak. COVID-19 Outbreak: Donald Trump Moves to Calm Coronavirus Fears After First Death on US Soil.

Symptoms of Coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Patients also have mild to severe respiratory illness. The virus that emerged in China's Hubei province has spread to more than 60 countries and infected over 88,000.

The World Health Organisation on Sunday said that the virus largely affects people over the age 60 and those with weakened by other illness. Most of the victims experience only mild symptoms, while 14 percent suffer from a severe disease like pneumonia.