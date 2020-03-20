Coronavirus Outbreak in Maharashtra: All School Students of Classes 1 to 8 to Get promoted Without Exams, Class 10 SSC Board Exam 2020 to be Held as Per Schedule, Says State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad (Photo Credits; ANI)

Mumbai, March 20: Students of classes one to eight of all schools in Maharashtra will get promoted to next classes without having to appear in examinations in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Friday. Examinations in primary schools were scheduled in the month of March. Maharashtra Govt Orders Partial Lockdown, Shuts All Workspaces, Shops Except For Chemists And Emergency Services From Midnight to March 31 Amid COVID-19 Spread.

"All exams from class 1 to 8 are cancelled, all students to be promoted to next classes without exam," Gaikwad said. All schools, colleges, universities and private institutions in the state are closed till March 31 in view of COVID-19. Coronavirus in India: PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Janata Curfew', Warns Against Panic Buying, Stresses on Work From Home.

Maharashtra Education Minister, Varsha Gaikwad: Exams for class 9th & 11th will be conducted after 15th April, 2020. Teachers, except the ones for class 10th, can work from home. 2 papers of class 10th are left. It'll take place as per schedule. These decisions are for SSC Board. https://t.co/KmgKDZrVEJ — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2020

She informed that exams of Class 9 and Class 10 will be conducted after April 15, 2020. "Teachers, except the ones for class 10th, can work from home. Two papers of class 10th are left. That will take place as per schedule. These decisions are for SSC Board," she said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also announced that all shops have been shut, excluding those selling essential items, in Mumbai and few other cities. All offices will be closed in Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur, the CM said as the number of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 52.