Maharashtra Govt Orders Partial Lockdown, Shuts All Workspaces, Shops Except For Chemists And Emergency Services From Midnight to March 31 Amid COVID-19 Spread, Says Govt Offices Will Work With 25% Attendance

Maharshtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with state Healh Minister Rajesh Tope (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 20: Amid the reports of total toll of positive coronavirus cases reaching 52 in Maharashtra, state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday issued an order that from March 20's midnight all workplaces will remain closed till March 31. This latest circular will be applicable for the Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur. Also, the CM informed that state government offices will work with 25 attendance.

Informing about the latest development, state minister Aaditya Thackeray wrote on Twiiter, "CM Uddhav Thackeray announces that from this Midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March. This is applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur. Govt offices to operate at 25% attendance."

Adding on, he said, "Essential services shall operate, any other services important to operate, the collectors shall specify from time to time. Groceries, milk and other day to day items shall be available. Citizens are req to reduce unnecessary movement. Let’s win this #WarAgainstVirus." Coronavirus in India: PM Narendra Modi Calls For 'Janata Curfew', Warns Against Panic Buying, Stresses on Work From Home.

Here's the tweet by Aaditya Thackeray:

CM Uddhav Thackeray announces that from this Midnight, all workplaces will remain closed till 31st March. This is applicable in Mumbai, MMR Region, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur. Govt offices to operate at 25% attendance. (1/2) — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 20, 2020

Earlier on Thursday night, PM Modi on appealed to stay indoors and work from home amid the COVID-19 outbreak. In his special address, the Premier stressed on the importance of "social distancing" and asked to adhere to a "janata curfew" on each Sunday, beginning from March 22. The PM also stressed on "work from home" programme for employees in the organised sector, calling it essential to prevent the transmission of virus.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research on Friday said that a total of 206 individuals have been confirmed positive with coronavirus, among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases. Adding in, the ICMR stated that they have tested 14,376 samples from 13,486 individuals for COVID-19 as on 20th March 10 am. With this the total number of positive coronavirus affected people has reached to 206.