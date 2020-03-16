New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he will sign executive order "limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery. Nightclubs, movie theatres, small theatre houses, and concert venues must all close."

New Delhi, March 16: The positive coronavirus cases in India on Monday, March 16, jumped to 110, prompting the government to declare the COVID-19 outbreak a "notified disaster. At 32, Maharashtra has the highest number of confirmed cases. Globally, the number of positive cases has hit 169,086 with 6,512 reported deaths across 157 countries. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed that three people from Rajasthan, who tested positive for the deadly virus, are now coronavirus-free. The total number of recovered patients in India is 13. The other successful recovered cases are from Delhi, Kerala, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

To contain the virus, states have shut shops and clear tourist destinations. Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala and other states have ordered theatres, public swimming pools, school, colleges etc to be shut till March-end. The government has also suspended all tourist visas till April 15.