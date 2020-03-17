New Delhi, March 17: According to the Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus cases touched 114 in India after several states, including Odisha, reported new cases. The fresh COVID-19 cases were also reported from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Kerala. Of these 114, 17 are foreign nationals. While two people died, 13 people have recovered from the infection. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

To contain the virus, the government has proposed social distancing measures to be in force till March 31. "Travel of passengers from member countries of the European Union, the European Free Trade Association, Turkey and the United Kingdom to India is prohibited with effect from 18th March 2020," said Lav Aggarwal, the Joint Secretary in the ministry.

"No airline shall board a passenger from these nations to India with effect from 1200 GMT on 18th March 2020. The airline shall enforce this at the port of initial departure," he said.

Schools, colleges, universities, museums, gyms, cultural and social centres, theatres and swimming pools have been shut till March 31 in various cities. Employees are advised to work from home. "Non-essential travel should be avoided. Buses, trains and aeroplanes should maximise social distancing in public transport, besides ensuring proper disinfection of services," Luv said.