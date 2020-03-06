The Kingdom of Bhutan, located between India and China, recorded its first case of novel coronavirus. "We would like to inform the general public that one positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at 11 pm on March 5. The result was validated at 12:30 am today," the country's Prime Minister - Dr. Lotay Tshering said on Friday. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

New Delhi, March 6: The death toll due to novel coronavirus crossed the 3,200-mark worldwide, with the total number of infected people jumping beyond 95,000. The global epidemic is now turning towards the West, where a spree of cases along with casualties are getting reported. In the United States alone, 107 positive patients and 11 deaths were recorded so far. Stay tuned here for all the live news updates on COVID-19 from all parts of the world.

The World Health Organisation (WHO), in a presser earlier this week, announced the global mortality rate of novel coronavirus as 3.4 percent. The numbers, though lower than what was initially feared, is significantly higher than the common cold and flu which claims less than one percent lives each year among the infected persons.

The coronavirus, similar to other viruses, is largely fatal for those with a weak immune system. A WHO report on age-wise mortality revealed that those under 40 are unlikely to be lethally affected by nCoV. The demographic break-up showed that less than 1 percent of deceased so far are those aged below 40. The maximum are those aged above 80, followed by the victims in 60-79 age group. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

The novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan city of China's central Hubei province in mid-December. The virus is part of the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) and MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) series. In terms of fatalities, however, it has far outweighed both the viruses. While the SARS, during its outbreak in 2002-03, claimed around 800 lives in China-Hong Kong region, the number of fatalities due to coronavirus has already crossed the numbers.

China, the epicentre of COVID-19 outbreak, signalled relief earlier this week after it did not record any positive case for two consecutive days. However, the country's state media on Thursday confirmed the detection of 30 more deaths with fresh infections rising for a second consecutive day. In total 3,042 people have died from the disease in China.