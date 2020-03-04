Coronavirus Global Death Rate Is 3.4%, Higher Than Seasonal Flu: WHO

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Geneva, March 4: The global death rate of novel coronavirus was recorded as 3.4 percent, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday. The death rate, though comparatively higher than seasonal flu, is lower than what health experts had feared during the initial phase of COVID-19 outbreak. The bulk of deaths were recorded in Wuhan city, the epicentre of virus located in China's central Hubei province.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, while addressing the media, said the global health agency had earlier estimated a two percent worldwide mortality rate due to coronavirus outbreak. The fresh data, however, has shown that the mortality rate is 3.4 percent. The numbers are higher than seasonal flu, as "less than one percent" of those who contract it succumb to death, Ghebreyesus said. Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.

The head of WHO attributed the lack of immunity to the higher demise rate among coronavirus victims. Since nCoV-2019 is a new virus - which is a continuation of the SARS and MERS viruses - the patients' bodies are not able to combat it through their existing immune system. "COVID-19 is a new virus to which no one has immunity," he said, adding that residents of most parts of the world have developed immunity against seasonal flu.

Over 93,000 cases of novel coronavirus were detected across the world by today (March 4) and the fatality-count had jumped to an estimated 3,200. While China accounts for over 90 percent of the total deaths, a significant number of fatalities have been recorded in South Korea and Iran.

Coronavirus Age Wise Mortality Rate:

AGE DEATH RATE 80 + Years 14.80% 70-79 years old 8.00% 60-69 years old 3.60% 50-59 years old 1.30% 40-49 years old 0.40% 30-39 years old 0.20% 20-29 years old 0.20% 10-19 years old 0.20% 0-9 years old 0.00%

(Table Source: Report of WHO-China Joint Mission)

Demographically, the majority deceased among coronavirus patients are those aged above 50. The maximum fatalities were recorded in the 80+ age group, followed by 70-79 and 60-69. Those aged below 40 accounted for less than 1 percent of the total deaths. The age-wise data indicates that a stronger immune system - normally in those of middle-age groups - prevents the virus from fatally infecting the patient.