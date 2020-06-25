New Delhi, June 25: Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday withdrew his order requiring assessment of every coronavirus patient at government-run COVID care centres. Anil Baijal withdrew the order after a strong protest from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Now, all coronavirus patients in the national capital will not have to visit a quarantine facility for evaluation.

The LG withdrew the order after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The meeting was held to iron out differences between the state government and the Centre over the treatment of coronavirus positive patients in the national capital. Delhi Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 3,947 Coronavirus Cases; COVID-19 Tally Reaches 66,602, Death Toll Mounts to 2,301.

On Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that he has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking quashing of the order. Sisodia had also said that the Centre's new order would create chaos as 3,000-4,000 cases are added every day in Delhi.

Even Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal requested the Central government to scrap the order. Kejriwal in a statement said, “The Central government's order to have a mandatory clinical assessment of Corona positive patients in the government facility is chaotic. If a person is corona positive, and has a body temperature of 100 degree Celsius, or 102 degree Celsius, how will he or she stand in a queue for a medical check-up?” Delhi Overtakes Mumbai In Coronavirus Cases, Becomes The Worst-Hit City In India.

The Central Government had, last week, issued an order making it compulsory for new patients to visit care centres for clinical assessment to ascertain whether they should be kept in home isolation or be hospitalised. The AAP government demanded the implementation of the old system under which medical teams will visit the house of infected persons to check on them. Delhi is the second-worst affected state/UT with over 72,000 cases.

