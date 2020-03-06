Coronavirus Scare in India: UGC Issues Advisory to Varisties, Asks to Avoid Large Gathering on Campuses

Coronavirus. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 6: With the deadly noval coronavirus affecting almost every sector in the country, University Grants Commission on Friday issued an advisory to the universities in which it had asked to avoid large gathering on campus. Till now, 31 positive cases have been reported in India.

Issuing an advisory to the universities on coronavirus, the UGC said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Avoid large gathering on campus, any student/staff with travel history to COVID-19 affected countries or in contact with an infected person in last 28 days should be home quarantined for 14 days." Coronavirus Age-Wise Mortality Rate: Why Patients Below 40 Years of Age Should Worry Less About COVID-19 Outbreak.

Meanwhile, Indian Army has said that they will establish quarantine facilities for 1500 personnel (total) which will be activated at locations as part of the overall effort of Government of India. Adding more, it said that the tentative locations could be Jaisalmer, Suratgarh, Secundrabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

Also, reports arrived that all Central armed police forces have cancelled their 'Holi Milan' programmes as a preventive measure. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has postponed it's Raising Day as well which was to be held next week.

Earlier on Friday, one more positive case of coronavirus was reported from Delhi. The new case took the total number of positive cases in India to 31. Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry informed that a new case of COVID-19 has been reported from Uttam Nagar in the national capital. The infected patient had a travel history from Thailand and Malaysia.