Coronavirus Threat Looms Over NPR, Census 2021, Government May Postpone Two Exercises: Report

A government office gathering details of citizens (Photo Credits: @HarmukhNews/ Twitter)

New Delhi, March 21: In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the central government may explore the option of postponing the exercise to update the National Population Register (NPR), a report by TOI said on Saturday. The first phase of house listing for census enumeration and updation of the population register was due from April 1 to September 30. However, the government may defer the exercise in view of the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak. Coronavirus Cases in India Jump to 258, Several MPs in Self-Isolation After Dushyant Singh Attends Party With Kanika Kapoor.

On Friday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called for a postponement of all Census 2021 and NPR-related activities across the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Patnaik stated the state's entire machinery was focused on containing the spread of the novel coronavirus. "I would rather suggest to postpone the scheduled Census and related activities," the Odisha Chief Minister said. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Prepare Isolation Facilities, Don't Decline Admission to Any Patient, Government Tells Hospitals as COVID-19 Cases Rise.

Along with Centre, state governments and local administrations are engaged in preparations that are arising out of the coronavirus outbreak. According to the TOI report, the assessment within the Modi government is that if the NPR updation exercise is conducted, both the enumerator as well as respondents would become vulnerable amid the coronavirus outbreak. Therefore, the government may make an announcement deferring the NPR exercise.

The updation of NPR for Census 2021 is scheduled to begin on April 1 in central Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Meghalaya. All states and union territories have been notified to complete house listing and NPR between April 1 and September 30. States must notify a 45-day slot within this six-month period to hold the two exercises. A number of states have put NPR-related activities on hold, citing apprehensions about new questions such as date and place of birth of parents.