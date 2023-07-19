Delhi, July 19: Taking note of prevalent COVID-19 situation and the significant achievements made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage across the globe, the Union Health Ministry has further eased guidelines for international travelers in context of COVID-19.

Vide these new guidelines, which shall come into effect from 0000 Hrs (IST) of 20th July 2023, the earlier requirements for RT-PCR based testing of a random 2% subset of international travelers to India, now stand dropped.

However, the earlier advice for precautionary measures to be followed in context of COVID-19 by airlines as well as international travelers shall continue to apply. The updated guidelines have been made available on the official website of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare continues to follow the COVID-19 scenario closely. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' in context of COVID-19 pandemic and updated the same from time to time. The present guidelines are being revised in light of declining trajectory of COVID-19 cases globally.

Scope

This document provides protocols to be complied by international travellers as well as points of entry (airports, seaports and land border) and shall be valid w.e.f. 20th July, 2023 (00.00 Hrs IST) till further orders.

A.1. Planning for Travel

i. All travellers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their Country.

A.2. During Travel

ii. In-flight announcement about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including precautionary measures to be followed (preferable use of masks and following physical distancing) shall be made in flights/travel and at all points of entry.

iii. Any passenger having symptoms of COVID-19 during travel shall be isolated as per standard protocol i.e. the said passenger should be wearing mask, isolated and segregated from other passengers in flight/travel and shifted to an isolation facility subsequently for follow up treatment.

A.3. On arrival

iv. De-boarding should be done ensuring physical distancing.

v. Thermal screening should be done in respect of all the passengers by the health officials present at the point of entry.

vi. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated, taken to a designated medical facility as per health protocol (as above).

vii. All travellers should self-monitor their health post arrival also shall report to their nearest health facility or call National helpline number (1075)/ State Helpline Number in case they have any symptoms suggestive of COVID-19.

