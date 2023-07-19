New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) India has logged 49 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,464 from 1,453 a day ago, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll stood at 5,31,915, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Refused Money by Father, Youth Hurls Country Made Bomb at His Own House, Injures Uncle and Sister.

The Covid case tally been recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,95,004). The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,625 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LoC in Kupwara.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)