The United States has stopped federal funding to a Wuhan lab, suspected of leaking COVID-19, reportedly after it failed to provide documents related to coronavirus. According to a report by Bloomberg, the Biden administration suspended federal funding access for Wuhan Institute of Virology after the lab did not provide documents about safety and security measures. "This action will ensure the (Wuhan Institute of Virology) does not receive another dollar of federal funding," an HHS spokesperson was quoted as saying. The origin of COVID-19 has been a mystery. One of the theories is that the deadly coronavirus leaked from Wuhan Institute of Virology. Fang Bin, Chinese Whistleblower Who Documented Initial COVID-19 Outbreak in Wuhan, Released From Jail by China After Over Three Years.

US Halts Federal Funding To Wuhan Lab Suspected of Leaking COVID-19:

