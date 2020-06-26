New Delhi, June 26: India on Friday crossed half a million. According to COVID-19 tracker Worldometers, over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on June 26, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 509,170 . Currently, India is the fourth worse affected country in the world after the United States, Brazil and Russia. The death toll also jumped to 15,662. The COVID-19 tracker shows that more than 1.96 lakh are active cases in India.

Meanwhile, over 2.9 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. Worldometers also shows that 11 people per million have succumbed to the deadly virus. Over 8,900 are critical cases in India. The coronavirus recovery rate in the country is more than 58 percent. ICMR Study Saying Peak of COVID-19 in India Is Shifted to Mid-November? Fact Check by PIB Reveals the Truth Behind Misleading News.

On Friday morning, India reported the highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases in the 24-hour time period. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 4,90,401, including 1,89,463 active cases. The COVID-19 death toll also mounted to 15,301. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID-19 samples tested on June 25 is 2,15,446. The total number of samples until now is 77,76,228. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country.

Globally, close to 98 lakh, people have contracted COVID-19 so far, while nearly have a million people have lost their lives due to coronavirus. One-fourth of the total COVID-19 cases in the world have been reported in the United States. Over 25 Lakh people have tested positive for coronavirus until now. The death toll in the world’s biggest economy surpassed 1.2 lakh.

