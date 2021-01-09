New Delhi, January 9: COVID-19 vaccination drive in India will begin from January 16, 2021, said the government of India. Health workers and frontline workers will be given priority. The vaccine will be first offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with two crore frontline and essential workers, 27 crore elderly people, mostly above the age of 50 years. People under 50-years with comorbidities will also be vaccinated on priority.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review status of COVID-19 in the country along with preparedness of the States or UTs for COVID vaccination. The meeting was also chaired by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, nd other senior officials. Second COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run in All Districts Across India on January 8.

Tweet by ANI:

PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review status of #COVID-19 in the country along with preparedness of the State/UTs for COVID vaccination, today. Meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, & other senior officials: Govt of India https://t.co/grfgIRk6wt — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2021

On January 3, two vaccines - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India were approved for 'restricted emergency use'. Meanwhile, several other vaccines are in the pipeline and are conducting trials. COVID-19 Vaccine First Dose in India Likely by January 13, Says Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Before the commencement of actual vaccination drive, India also conducted vaccination dry run. The first dummy drive was held on January 2 where only five districts had taken place. The second dry run was conducted on January 8 across the country. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan met the health ministers of states and Union Territories on Thursday and guided them on conducting the dry run.

The government has trained around 1.7 lakh vaccinators and 3 lakh vaccination team members for the process to be followed at the vaccination centres during the inoculation drive. The data of the dry run will be uploaded on Co-WIN software.

