Mumbai, October 9: In another explosive expose, the Nationalist Congress Party on Saturday claimed that the Narcotics Control Bureau released 3 detainees including a kin of a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, and termed the ship rave party raid as "a pre-planned conspiracy".

Addressing the media, NCP National Spokesperson and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said that a total of 11 persons were detained after the swoop on the ship (October 2), including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. Cruise Ship Drugs Case: NCB Raids Film Producer Imtiaz Khatri's Residence and Office in Mumbai.

"Later, that night 3 persons were allowed to go by the NCB officials. They are Rishabh Sachdeva, the nephew of a BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya (formerly, Kamboj), Amir Furniturewala and Pratik Gabha. The NCB must reply why they were released from detention," Malik demanded.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 09, 2021 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).