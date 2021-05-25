Kolkata, May 25: Odisha and West Bengal brace for the impact of Cyclone Yaas as the 'severe cyclonic storm' is set to intensify further into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' during the next 12 hours. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the tropical cyclone lies about 280 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha, 380 km south-southeast of Balasore in Odisha, 370 km south-southeast of Digha in West Bengal and 370 kms south-southwest of Sagar Islands in West Bengal. Cyclone Yaas Live Tracker Map: Check Realtime Status Here When It Becomes Active.

The IMD said that the system will intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours and would intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts very close to Chandbali-Dhamra port by the early morning of Wednesday, May 26.

Cyclone Yaas: Forecast track and intensity are given in the following table:

Date/Time(IST) Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph) Category of cyclonic disturbance May 25/0830 100-110 gusting to 120 Severe Cyclonic Storm May 25/1130 105-115 gusting to 125 Severe Cyclonic Storm May 25 /1730 125-135 gusting to 150 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm May 25/2330 145-155 gusting to 170 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm May 26/0530 155-165 gusting to 185 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm May 26/1730 115-125 gusting to 140 Very Severe Cyclonic Storm May 27/0530 60-70 gusting to 80 Cyclonic Storm May 27//1730 35-45 gusting to 55 Depression

Taking into consideration the weather conditions so far, Cyclone Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore, during noon of Wednesday, May 26 as a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm'.

Check Cyclone Yaas Path On Windy:

In the wake of the weather conditions, heavy rainfall is set to lash several places in Odisha including Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore districts. Moreover, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Dhenkanal, Keonjhargarh will also receive heavy spells on May 25. "Heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with extremely heavy falls in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhargarh and heavy falls at isolated places in Puri, Khurda, Angul, Deogarh, Sundergarh on May 26 and heavy falls in interior Odisha on May 27", the IMD said.

In West Bengal, heavy rainfall is very likely in Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and north 24 Parganas districts on May 25 with extremely heavy rainfall over Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura, south 24 Parganas, Purulia, Nadia, Howrah Murshidabad, east Bardhaman, Hooghly, Kolkata, north 24 Parganas.

