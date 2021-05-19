New Delhi, May 19: To be named Yaas, a cyclonic storm is likely to form over Bay of Bengal around May 25, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). Cyclone Yaas may reach coasts of West Bengal and Odisha by May 26. Though the cyclonic storm is yet to be formed, the cyclone Yaas tracker is made available by Cyclocane website. One can track the path and satellite images of cyclone Yaas when it becomes active. Here's the direct link to cyclone Yaas tracker. Cyclone Yaas, Gulab, Shaheen and More: Check List of Cyclone Names That Would Occur Over the North Indian Ocean Including Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

According to the IMD, a low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22. "It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to reach West Bengal–Odisha coasts around May 26," the Met department said. Cyclone Yaas, when formed, will bring light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places in Andaman & Nicobar Islands on May 22 and 23.

In Odisha, West Bengal and adjoining Assam and Meghalaya, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with heavy falls at isolated places very likely to commence from May 25 with significant increase in spatial extension and intensity subsequently. Cyclone Tauktae: PM Narendra Modi Announces Compensation for Victims' Families Across India, Rs 1000 Crore Financial Assistance for Gujarat.

"The fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and south Andaman Sea from May 21 onwards and into north Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal–Odisha–Bangladesh coasts between May 25 and May 27," said the IMD.

