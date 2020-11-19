Delhi, November 19: In a shocking incident of crime, a 46-year-old businessman was killed in Adarsh Nagar. According to a Hindustan Times report, his body was packed in a suitcase and loaded on a Rajdhani Express and then thrown off the running train in Gujarat. Police informed that the crime was committed by the fiance of a woman he was in an extramarital relationship with.

He was killed in a brutal manner, police quoted in the report mentioned that the man’s head was first smashed with a brick, after which he was stabbed thrice and his neck was slit. The motive behind the crime is because the businessman had objected to the woman getting married to someone else. Delhi Crime: Woman Murders Husband Along With Her Lover, Throws Him Down the Lift Shaft After Making Him Drink 12 Pegs of Whiskey.

When the victim didn't return home, one of his friends filed a missing complaint. Following which, his wife filed a first information report (FIR) on Wednesday about his disappearance, informed the DCP.

Such incidents of crime are new in the financial capital. Earlier this year, a man was arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death as he suspected her of infidelity in West Delhi''s Basaidarapur area.

