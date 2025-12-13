New Delhi, December 13: With air quality in the national capital deteriorating sharply, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday invoked Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, placing the region in the ‘Severe’ pollution category. The decision was taken after Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 400 mark on Friday morning, touching 401 by 10 am.

Data reviewed by the Sub-Committee on GRAP showed a steady worsening trend over the past three days, with AQI levels rising from 259 on December 10 to 307 on December 11 and 349 on December 12, before breaching the ‘Severe’ threshold. Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP Guidelines Do Not Create Enforceable Work-From-Home Rights for Central Employees, Says Delhi High Court.

According to CAQM, adverse meteorological conditions, including very low wind speed, a stable atmosphere and unfavourable dispersion parameters, have led to the trapping of pollutants over the region. A shift in wind direction to easterlies has further aggravated PM2.5 concentrations, the dominant winter pollutant, with nearly all monitoring stations in Delhi reporting high fine particulate matter levels.

Under Stage-III GRAP, all actions prescribed for ‘Severe’ air quality will come into force with immediate effect, in addition to the measures already operational under Stages I and II. Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Heavy Smog Engulfs City As Air Quality Slips to ‘Very Poor’ Category (Watch Video).

These include stricter checks on dust control at construction sites, intensified enforcement against polluting activities and enhanced monitoring by civic and enforcement agencies across the NCR.

Significantly, the CAQM has clarified that BS-IV diesel-operated light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the city, except those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services. The restriction will prevail over earlier relaxations, as GRAP measures are treated as emergency interventions.

However, BS-III and older diesel commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi remain completely barred from entering the capital, even if engaged in essential services, in line with earlier directions effective from November 1, 2025.

The CAQM has asked all implementing agencies in Delhi-NCR to ensure strict compliance and urged citizens to adhere to the GRAP citizen charter. The Sub-Committee said it will continue to closely monitor air quality and review restrictions based on forecasts by the India Meteorological Department and IITM.

