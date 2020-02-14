Delhi Air Pollution: Supreme Court Lifts Ban on Overnight Construction Activity in National Capital Region

File image of air pollution in Delhi | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 14: After over three months of construction ban in the national capital region, the Supreme Court on Friday uplifted the restrictions. The bench, while allowing round-the-clock construction activities in Delhi and adjoining parts, said the purpose of the ban it had imposed is served. With the winter season entering into its final phase, the temperature is constantly rising - thereby preventing the accumulation of PM2.5 particulates in the air.

The construction ban was imposed in Delhi on November 4, when an "air emergency" was announced in the national capital. The air quality index (AQI) had then touched the 999-mark in some parts of Delhi, signalling a hazardous impact on even those with an otherwise healthy respiratory system. In a bid to improve the air quality, the court had imposed a full-time construction ban. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in Very Poor Category, Overall AQI at 305.

Breaking: Construction Ban Lifted in Capital

Supreme Court lifts ban on overnight construction in Delhi-NCR, says interim order of stopping constructions between 6 pm-6 am has served its purpose now pic.twitter.com/GMuDoRXanK — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 14, 2020

On December 9, the apex court had partially relaxed its order, allowing construction activities to be undertaken in Delhi-NCR between 6 am in the evening to 6 pm in the night. The overnight ban was imposed to prevent the accumulation of pollution particulates in the colder air during the night.

Air pollution continues to remain a recurring issue in Delhi, with the region facing "hazardous" air quality each year between October to December. The situation is aggravated by the intensive stubble burning carried out in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, to clear the fields for Rabi sowing season.