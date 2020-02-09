Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in Very Poor Category, Overall AQI at 305

File image of air pollution in Delhi | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 9: The pollution level in the national capital on Sunday stood in the "very poor" category, and the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was at '305', said the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

According to the SAFAR: "Everyone should reduce heavy exertion. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should avoid longer or heavy exertion."

Major pollutants such as PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the city docked 305 and 180, respectively.

SAFAR further stated that there will be a significant increase in the respiratory problems and everyone may experience health effects on Sunday.

Meanwhile, cold conditions continue to persist in the Delhi-NCR region with the minimum temperature touching seven degrees Celsius while the maximum stood at 22, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).