Rules For Passengers, Airlines: Self-Declaration Form Mandatory; Here's What is Allowed at Airports And During Flight Travel, What Isn't

Screening at Hyderabad International Airport (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 21: Ahead of the resumption of domestic passenger flight operations from May 25 amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday issued guidelines for airlines, airports, air passengers and other stakeholders. One of the rules said passengers will be allowed to travel only if they have Aarogya Setu app or submit self-declaration form that they did not contract coronavirus in the past two months.

"Airlines should devise a system that web-check-in or tele check-in is possible only when the passenger certifies the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form," said the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The self-declaration form will require the passenger to say "I/We have not tested positive for COVID in the last two months", among other assertions.

Here's What is Allowed at Airports And During Flight Travel, What Isn't

Physical check-in at airport counters is not allowed.

Only those passengers with confirmed web check-in can enter the airport.

Only one check-in bag will be allowed.

All airlines should adhere to the lower and upper limits of fares prescribed by the government during the pandemic

Passengers must register on Aarogya Setu app.

Passengers will be required to wear face masks.

No meal services will be available onboard.

No newspaper or magazine will be given onboard.

Boarding for a flight will commence 60 minutes before departure.

Boarding gate will be closed 20 minutes before departure.

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to all its airports. Passengers have been advised to arrive at the airport two hours before the departure of the flight, and must wear protective gears such as face masks and hand gloves. "Passengers who have departure in next four hours will only be allowed to enter the terminal building," read the SOP.

The registration with the Aarogya Setu app by flight passengers will be checked by CISF personnel or airport staff at the entry gate. "However, Aarogya Setu is not mandatory for children below the age of 14 years," said the AAI in its SOP.

Ever since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country on March 25, domestic and international flight operations were suspended. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday announced the resumption of domestic passenger flight operations, exactly two months after suspending them under the national lockdown norms.