New Delhi, November 20: In a bizarre incident, a 17-year-old boy in Delhi shot his younger sister in the stomach for chatting with her male friend on WhatsApp. The incident took place at their house in north-east Delhi on Thursday when the boy shot his 16-year-old sister after asking her to stop messaging her male friend on WhatsApp. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the police said that the 16-year-old girl is admitted in Jag Prawesh Chandra Hospital. Ved Prakash Surya, deputy commissioner of police (North-East) Delhi informed that the victim is undergoing treatment and is expected to survive. Delhi Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Allegedly Stabs Couple to Death, Consumes Poison Later.

The report further informs that the boy works at a salon and is now pursuing his education from open school while the girl is a school dropout. Soon after the incident, he boy has been apprehended and the pistol allegedly used in the crime recovered from him. Police informed that the boy had seen her speaking over the phone and chatting on WhatsApp with a friend and had repeatedly object to it, but the girl continued with her actions. Delhi Shocker: Man Shoots Son Dead After Argument Over His Liquour Consumption, 33 Years After He Killed His Own Mother.

On Thursday, when the boy caught his sister chatting with her friend again, he objected and they had a heated argument over the matter. In a fit of rage, the boy brought out a gun and shot his sister in the stomach. Soon after, the parents rushed the girl to a hospital. A case of attempt to murder has been registered at Welcome police station. Police informed that the boy confessed that he got the weapon from a friend who had passed away few months ago after which the Police is investigation the truth.

