New Delhi, December 8: Delhi Minister Atishi has been given the additional charge of the Law Department while Minister Kailash Gehlot has been allocated the Women and Child Development Department in addition to the portfolios they are presently holding.

In a gazette notification, the Delhi government said: "In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 3 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lieutenant Governor, in consultation with the Chief Minister, is pleased to allocate portfolio of Women and Child Development to Kailash Gahlot, Minister, in addition to the portfolios he is presently holding and the portfolio of Law, Justice, and Legislative Affairs is allocated to Atishi Marlena, Minister, in addition to the portfolios she is presently holding." Delhi Cabinet Reshuffle: Atishi Given Charge of Law Department; Kailash Gehlot Allocated Women and Child Development.

Following this, Atishi now has 14 portfolios, including the Law and Justice, which is highest among Kejriwal government ministers. Earlier in October, she was given the charge of Water Department.

