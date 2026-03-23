New Delhi, March 23: Electricity tariffs in Delhi are set for a likely increase starting April, as the government moves to clear long-pending dues of over INR 38,000 crore owed to power distribution companies (discoms). The decision follows a Supreme Court directive aimed at stabilizing the financial health of the capital’s power sector.

The outstanding amount, officially pegged at INR 38,552 crore, represents “regulatory assets” accumulated over nearly a decade. These are costs incurred by discoms but not recovered through tariffs. The dues include significant carrying costs, or interest, which have caused the total liability to rise sharply.

Among the three major discoms, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) holds the largest share at INR 19,174 crore, followed by BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) at INR 12,333 crore, and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) at INR 7,046 crore. Fuel Price Hike: Why Has HPCL Increased Power Petrol Prices by INR 2?

To recover this amount, authorities are expected to introduce or increase a regulatory asset surcharge on consumer electricity bills. The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) will oversee the implementation, including a structured recovery plan and an audit into the delayed tariff revisions. Tata Motors To Hike Passenger Vehicle Prices by 0.5% From April 1.

Despite the anticipated hike, the Delhi government has indicated it may roll out additional subsidies to shield consumers from the full impact. The move is crucial, as subsidized electricity has been a key feature of Delhi’s policy framework in recent years.

With the April revision, Delhi’s power tariff policy is entering a new phase, balancing financial sustainability with consumer affordability.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).