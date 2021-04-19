New Delhi, April 19: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Division of Indian Railways' Northern Railway zone has decided to immediately stop the sale of platform tickets. Delhi Lockdown Details: Shutdown in National Capital From Tonight Till 5 AM on April 26 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases; Check What Will Remain Open And Shut.

"Due to surge in COVID’19 cases, Delhi Division of Northern Railway has decided to stop the sale of platform tickets with immediate effect till further orders to regulate the entry of passengers at platforms and station premises," DRM, Northern Railway, tweeted.

Tweet by Official Twitter Account of Delhi Division, Northern Railway:

Due to surge in COVID’19 cases, Delhi Division of Northern Railway has decided to stop the sale of platform tickets with immediate effect till further orders to regulate the entry of passengers at platforms and station premises.@RailwayNorthern — DRMDELHI (@drmdelhi) April 19, 2021

"Stoppage of Sale of Platform tickets includes major railway stations of Delhi Area i. e. New Delhi, Old Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar Terminal, etc," it added.

This development comes after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown which he said was necessary to put a brake on rising covid-19 cases.

