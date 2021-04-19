New Delhi, April 19: The Delhi government on Monday announced a lockdown in the union territory to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases. The coronavirus restrictions will come into force from 10 pm today and will remain in place till 5 am on April 26. Delhi Chief Minister, while making an announcement, urged the people to cooperate with the government. The decision was taken after a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Kejriwal said that imposing lockdown in the union territory was a necessary step to control coronavirus as it would give some time to the government to arrange for beds and other important supplies for COVID-19 patients. During the lockdown, essential services are allowed to continue. The government has restricted gathering at a wedding to 50 guests. COVID-19 Surge in Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal Writes to PM Narendra Modi, Appeals to Reserve 7,000 Beds in Central Govt's Hospital for Coronavirus Patients, Oxygen Cylinders.

Arvind Kejriwal's Press Briefing:

दिल्ली में तेज़ी से बढ़ते कोरोना मामलों के मद्देनज़र एक महत्वपूर्ण घोषणा | Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/zAECIEcZ53 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 19, 2021

Delhi Government's Order:

What Will Remain Open?

Essential Services

Food delivery services

Medical services

Weddings are allowed with only 50 guests, and passes for the same will be issued by the government.

Government offices

Pregnant women along with one attendant are allowed to visit clinics.

Public transport with 50 percent capacity.

International sports events without spectators

What Will Remain Closed?

Gyms

Salons, parlours and spas

Auditoriums

Private offices

Religious and political gatherings

The Delhi CM said that the health system in the union territory had stretched to its limit, and harsh measures should be taken to prevent its collapse. He also appealed to migrant workers not to leave Delhi due to lockdown and assured them of every possible support. Kejriwal also thanked the Centre for its support in fighting COVID-19. Weekend Curfew Begins in Delhi, COVID-19 Helpline Number 01123469900 Started for People Facing Difficulties in Movement for Essential Goods and Services.

Delhi on Sunday recorded the biggest jump in its daily COVID-19 tally with 25,462 fresh cases, while the positivity rate shot up to 29.74 percent -- meaning almost every third sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive. The number of active cases in the city increased to 74,941 on April 18.

