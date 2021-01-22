Delhi, January 22: A fire broke out in a building in ITO area on Friday morning. According to an ANI update, at least 3 fire tenders were present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway to douse the flames. More details on this are awaited.

In a similar incident, a massive blaze left five people dead on Thursday at vaccine-maker Serum Institute's Pune facility, at a building that is under construction. A second fire broke out hours later and was brought under control. Fire at Serum Institute of India: Five Killed in Blaze at SII, Adar Poonawalla Offers Condolences; Covishield Production Safe.

The five who died were contractual labourers, and Serum Institute announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to their families. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted to say he was anguished by the loss of lives.

