Delhi Fire Video: 13 Two-Wheelers, Two Cars Burnt in Massive Blaze in Raj Nagar; Five Rescued

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that a total of 15 fire tenders were swiftly dispatched to the site of a blaze that erupted in a ground plus four-storey residential building. The fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday at 2.47 a.m.

News IANS| Dec 07, 2023 11:18 PM IST
Delhi Fire Video: 13 Two-Wheelers, Two Cars Burnt in Massive Blaze in Raj Nagar; Five Rescued
Fire Representational Image (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

New Delhi, December 7: Two cars and 13 two-wheelers were burnt after a massive fire broke out at an apartment here, a Fire Department official said on Thursday, adding five persons have been rescued. The fire incident was reported from Vaishnavi apartment in Delhi's Raj Nagar part-II area. Four persons were admitted to hospital due to breathing problems.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said that a total of 15 fire tenders were swiftly dispatched to the site of a blaze that erupted in a ground plus four-storey residential building. The fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday at 2.47 a.m. Delhi Fire: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Shoe Manufacturing Factory in Mangolpuri Area.

Delhi Fire Video

"The fire originated on the ground floor, specifically in the area designated for car, bike, and scooter parking," said Garg. From there, it rapidly spread to all upper floors of the building. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts in Market Area of Tilak Nagar, No Casualties Reported.

"The structure, comprising 16 flats across every floor, suffered extensive fire damage," said Garg. During the rescue operation, the DFS successfully rescued five individuals, while the remaining occupants were assisted in reaching a safe location. Till the time of filing this news, all fire tenders had returned to the fire station, and the cooling process was completed.

