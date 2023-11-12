A massive fire broke out today, November 12, in the market area in Delhi. As per news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in the market area of Tilak Nagar earlier this evening. Soon after the incident, local authorities were alerted, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Two fire tenders brought the blaze under control. While the cause of the fire is unknown, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Delhi Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts at Furniture Shop in Kirti Nagar, 17 Fire Tenders Deployed.

Fire Breaks Out in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | A massive fire broke out in the market area of Tilak Nagar earlier this evening. With the help of around two fire tenders at the spot, the fire was brought under control. No injuries or casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/ql1U3EpE2L — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

