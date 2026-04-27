New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Two people died in a road accident after a bike crashed into the Mukundpur flyover in the Bhalswa Dairy area of the national capital on Sunday night, officials said.

As per a statement by Delhi Police, one of the deceased fell into the drain following the collision, as the police launched an operation to locate the bodies. The officials took possession of both bodies and sent them to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital for post mortem.

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"An accident occurred late last night on the Mukundpur flyover in the Bhalswa Dairy area of the Outer North district. A speeding motorcycle lost control and crashed into the flyover wall, resulting in the death of two men on the spot. Following the collision, one of the deceased fell into a drain below. A rescue operation was launched to locate him. Upon receiving the information, police and ambulances arrived at the scene, took possession of both bodies, and sent them to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for post-mortem," the official statement said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)