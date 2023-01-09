New Delhi, January 9: The house of Anjali, who died after being dragged by a car for about 12 km in the early hours of January 1 in the national capital, was ransacked and unidentified robbers took away several things, including TV and other articles.

However, police are yet to give details, but the locals said that they informed the family members of Anjali about the robbery in their house around 7.30 a.m. on Monday. The house lock was broken and several articles were missing. Delhi Hit-and-Run Case: Police Say Amit, Not Deepak Was Driving Car That Dragged Woman After Hitting Her Scooty.

Watch Video: Anjali's House Ransacked

#Watch: House of #AnjaliSingh (hit and run victim) in Aman Vihar found ransacked. The lock of her house found broken. @DelhiPolice suspected it to be case of theft. Presently, Anjali's mother and siblings are staying in maternal house at Sultanpuri. Reports @AlokReporter pic.twitter.com/48ePZDnWM3 — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) January 9, 2023

The officials from the Aman Vihar police station were on the spot. Anu, a relative of Anjali said that neighbours had told them about the theft and said, "We suspect Nidhi to be behind it. Delhi Hit and Run Case: Accused Scorpio Driver Arrested After Hitting the Bike in National Capital (Watch Viral Video).

"Nidhi is trying to keep her belongings in our house for fear of being caught." Anjali's relatives are also raising fingers at the police. "Police were here for the last eight days but why are they not here since yesterday?" Anu said.

On January 1, Anjali and Nidhi were on their way home after a party at a hotel in Rohini when they had a head on collision with a Maruti Baleno car. Nidhi escaped with minor injuries but Anjali was dragged under the car for several kilometers.

Earlier, police had recorded the statement of Nidhi under section 164 CrPC as she is an eyewitness of the incident. Police had arrested seven accused, Ashutosh, Ankush Khanna, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mitthun and Manoj Mittal. Ankush was granted bail by the court recently.

