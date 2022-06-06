New Delhi, June 6: Delhi Police have arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly tried to mow down a biker in the national capital, an official said on Monday.

A video showing a rashly-driven SUV hitting a biker in the national capital went viral on social media, prompting the Delhi Police to take cognisance of the matter.

The accused SUV driver has been identified as Anuj Choudhary, a final year LLB student in a private college. Choudhary was arrested by a team from the Fatehpur Beri police station. Hyderabad Gang Rape Case: Probe Intensifies After BJP MLA Releases ‘Proof’ of Role of MLA’s Son in Gangrape

Furnishing the details, Additional DCP (south) Harsh Wardhan said thart a PCR call was received at 7.21 a.m. on Sunday stating about the accident.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | A man hit a biker with his four-wheeler following a heated verbal exchange with the biker group, near Arjan Garh metro station in Delhi. (05.06) Police say they've taken cognisance of the matter & investigation is on. (Note: Abusive language) (Source: Biker's friend) pic.twitter.com/ZHXdGil95z — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

"On reaching the spot near Arjan Garh Metro station, a Royal Enfield Classic 350 was found in damaged condition. The injured person, identified as Shreyansh (22), had been taken to a hospital for treatment," Wardhan said.

The officer said that the injured person did not make any statement at that time due to treatment and went home.

Subsequently, a video of the incident surfaced on social media and the complainant was asked to record his statement at the earliest, Wardhan.

"Shreyansh said that he along with his friends went to a temple in the Aravallis and were returning home on Sunday morning on their motorcycles. On the way, he had an argument with the driver of a Scorpio car over rash driving/over-speeding during which the Scorpio driver threatened him with dire consequences," the officer said.

The Scorpio driver also had an argument with some other bikers which was captured on camera by a YouTuber who was part of the biking group. Meanwhile, Shreyansh crossed the Scorpio and went ahead.

In the 45-second video clip posted on social media by Anurag R. Iyer, the Scorpio could be seen hitting Shreyansh from behind, who fell off his bike and collided with railing across the road. As the biker was wearing a helmet, he received minor bruises and his life was saved.

"An attempt to murder case has been registered against the driver of the Scorpio," the officer said.

Apart from arresting the accused driver, the offending vehicle has also been seized.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2022 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).