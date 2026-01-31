Delhi, January 31: A 45-year-old man from Delhi is in critical condition after developing a rare and life-threatening drug reaction allegedly triggered by HIV preventive medicines he took on the advice of an AI chat platform following unprotected S*x.

According to doctors, the man feared possible HIV exposure after unprotected S*x and, without consulting a medical professional, purchased HIV post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) medicines over the counter from a local chemist. He reportedly bought a full 28-day course without a prescription and began taking the drugs based on AI-generated guidance. Girl Caught in Patna for Infecting 800 Men With HIV? Unverified Story Goes Viral on Social Media, Know the Truth.

Medical experts said the patient took the medicines for around seven days before developing severe rashes. Despite early symptoms, he continued the medication and later developed serious complications affecting his eyes and skin. After visiting multiple hospitals, he was eventually admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with Stevens-Johnson syndrome, a rare but potentially fatal condition that causes extensive damage to the skin and mucous membranes. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Injects Ex-Lover’s Wife With HIV-Infected Injection in Kurnool, Arrested.

“The patient is critical and requires intensive care. Our immediate focus is managing the severe drug reaction,” a senior doctor involved in the treatment said.

Doctors expressed concern that the man was able to procure powerful antiretroviral drugs without any prescription. They also noted that the medicines consumed are no longer routinely prescribed, as HIV treatment and prevention protocols have been revised.

Under national health guidelines, HIV post-exposure prophylaxis is a strictly monitored regimen that must be started within 72 hours of high-risk exposure, including unprotected S*x, and only after proper medical evaluation, baseline testing, and risk assessment. The treatment is stopped if the source person tests HIV-negative, and patients are closely monitored for adverse effects.

Health experts warned that unsupervised use of antiretroviral drugs can lead to severe reactions, organ damage, and long-term complications. They also flagged the growing trend of people relying on AI platforms for medical advice, bypassing trained doctors.

“AI tools can provide general information, but they cannot replace clinical judgement, especially in high-risk situations like HIV exposure after unprotected S*x,” doctors said.

The case has once again highlighted regulatory gaps in enforcing prescription-only sales of critical medicines, as well as the urgent need for clear standards to prevent AI platforms from being used for direct medical decision-making without professional oversight.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

