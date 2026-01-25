Mumbai, January 25: In a chilling case of revenge and medical malice, police in Andhra Pradesh have arrested a 30-year-old woman and three accomplices for allegedly injecting the wife of her former lover with HIV-infected blood. The victim, a practicing doctor, was reportedly targeted in a meticulously planned attack fueled by jealousy and the suspect’s desire to "eliminate" her romantic rival. The investigation has led to the arrest of the primary suspect, identified as Swathi, along with a nurse and two other associates who assisted in carrying out the horrific crime.

According to the Tadepalli police, the incident occurred earlier this week when the victim was approached under the guise of a medical or professional interaction. During the encounter, the suspects managed to inject her with a syringe containing blood drawn from an HIV-positive patient. The plot was uncovered after the victim grew suspicious of the attackers' behavior and reported the assault, leading to a swift forensic and criminal investigation that tracked the source of the contaminated blood to a local clinic. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Drunk Father Drags Minor Daughter From Home, Assaults Her in Forest Area; Booked Under POCSO Act.

The primary motive, as detailed by investigators, was Swathi’s inability to move on from a past relationship with the victim’s husband. Despite the man having married the doctor and started a family, Swathi reportedly remained obsessed, believing that if the wife were "out of the picture" or suffering from a terminal illness, she could reclaim her former lover.

To execute the plan, Swathi allegedly enlisted the help of a nurse who had access to medical waste and contaminated samples. Police officials stated that the group tracked the doctor’s movements for several days before executing the injection attack. The use of a biological agent as a weapon has sent shockwaves through the local medical community, highlighting a disturbing trend of "biological crimes" in personal disputes. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Pressurised to Have Sex With Husband’s Brother to ‘Bless Family With Son’, Locked in Dark Room for 10 Days After Refusal (Video).

Following the victim's complaint, the police formed special teams to apprehend the suspects. "This was a cold-blooded and calculated attempt to destroy someone’s life," a senior police official stated. "We have recovered the syringes and the remaining samples of the infected blood. All four individuals involved, including the nurse who facilitated the procurement of the virus, are now in custody."

The suspects have been charged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder and causing grievous hurt by means of poison or biological substances. The nurse involved faces additional charges related to medical malpractice and the theft of hazardous biological materials.

The victim is currently undergoing Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), a medical treatment started immediately after potential exposure to HIV to prevent the virus from taking hold. Medical experts note that while the risk of transmission from a single needle stick can be mitigated if treated within 72 hours, the psychological trauma of such an attack is immense.

