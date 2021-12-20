Faridabad, December 20: An investigation has been launched by the police after a 14-year-old boy was found dead with his hands and legs tied near the Aravalli hills in Faridabad's Surajkund. The police suspect that the boy was throttled and bludgeoned to death reportedly by his father's friend, as he used to frequently eat kachoris at the latter's cart without paying money for it. Assam Shocker: 3 Minors Murder 6-Year-Old Girl For Refusing to Watch Porn With Them, Arrested

Though police are yet to trace the suspect, Dashrath Singh, a native of Bihar, they have arrested one of his accomplices, Upendra Yadav (30), an autorickshaw driver, on Thursday for his alleged help in carrying out the murder.

The victim's father approached the police station and filed a missing complaint about his son. Upon investigation, police found CCTV footage showing the boy going in an autorickshaw on Monday.

According to a report in The Hindustan Times, Narender Kadiyan, deputy commissioner of police, Faridabad said that the suspects took the boy in Yadav's auto-rickshaw to an isolated place near the Aravallis. The hands and legs of the boy were tied and Singh beat him brutally. Singh then strangled him and also hit the minor with a rock and the boy succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Yadav told police that Singh was annoyed with the boy as he frequently visited his cart and had free kachoris.

Police recovered the boy’s body after Yadav took them to the spot near Surajkund where the body was dumped.

A police team that subsequently reached Singh’s house found the doors locked, and was informed by neighbours that the family left for their village on Tuesday morning. Karnataka: 39-Year-Old Man Kills Youth for Harassing His Minor Daughter in Bengaluru

The DCP said that two police teams have been sent to Bihar to look for Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2021 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).